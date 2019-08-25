Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $150.00 at UBS Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $158.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $118.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $83.69 and a fifty-two week high of $143.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.86.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,537,131.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,211 shares in the company, valued at $34,126,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $534,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,554,198.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,685 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

