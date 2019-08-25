Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPLK. BidaskClub raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,537,131.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,126,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $534,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,261 shares in the company, valued at $13,554,198.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,813 shares of company stock worth $3,676,685. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,054,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,702,114,000 after buying an additional 370,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,532 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,058,421,000 after buying an additional 408,840 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,766,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $593,860,000 after buying an additional 104,910 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Splunk by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,815,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $354,094,000 after buying an additional 217,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.56. 5,929,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,026. Splunk has a one year low of $83.69 and a one year high of $143.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

