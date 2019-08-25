SpectrumNetwork Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SPEC)

SpectrumNetwork (CURRENCY:SPEC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, SpectrumNetwork has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. SpectrumNetwork has a market capitalization of $1,173.00 and approximately $6,784.00 worth of SpectrumNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpectrumNetwork token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,134.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.01 or 0.01875467 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.03030670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00722397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.44 or 0.00794000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00068851 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00494930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00137505 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork Token Profile

SPEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. SpectrumNetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,512,740 tokens. SpectrumNetwork’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. SpectrumNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumnetwork. The Reddit community for SpectrumNetwork is /r/SpectrumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpectrumNetwork’s official website is www.the-spectrumnetwork.com.

SpectrumNetwork Token Trading

SpectrumNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpectrumNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpectrumNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpectrumNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

