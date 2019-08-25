SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,729 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,816,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 422,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,477 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,054,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,107. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $64.05.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

