SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Holdings Lowered by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 100,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 61,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of GMF traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.24. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.12.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.