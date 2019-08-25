SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Position Increased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 7,684.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,541 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Strategic Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 882,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 634,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,020. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

