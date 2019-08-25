SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Position Lessened by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 257,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 150,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,816 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 489,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 220,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period.

SPMD traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,691. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63.

