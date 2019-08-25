SparksPay (SPK) Price Up 16% Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 16% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $46,860.00 and $9.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000408 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

