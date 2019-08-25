Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Trading Down 6.5%

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.85, 551,464 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,155,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Soliton during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Soliton during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Soliton during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Soliton during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Soliton during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

