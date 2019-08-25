Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.64 Million

Analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will report sales of $60.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.65 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $56.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $238.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.92 million to $246.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $273.42 million, with estimates ranging from $244.70 million to $309.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 137,659 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after buying an additional 117,885 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 69,540 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOI stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,668. The stock has a market cap of $654.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

