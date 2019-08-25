SnowGem Market Capitalization Hits $619,159.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. SnowGem has a market cap of $619,159.00 and $117,357.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,092.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.51 or 0.01869104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.00 or 0.03014117 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00718390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00802513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00071833 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00498640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00134897 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 16,996,640 coins and its circulating supply is 16,919,548 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

