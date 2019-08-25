Snovio (SNOV) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Snovio has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Snovio has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Snovio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00258723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.01311822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00095659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About Snovio

Snovio launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. The official message board for Snovio is medium.com/@ico_snovio . Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico . The official website for Snovio is tokensale.snov.io

Snovio Token Trading

Snovio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Bibox and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.