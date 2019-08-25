SmartCoin Price Hits $0.0015 (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One SmartCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SmartCoin has a market cap of $38,968.00 and $30.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.12 or 0.00722579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015719 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SmartCoin Profile

SmartCoin (SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,405,036 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC . The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

