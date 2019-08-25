SingularityNET Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $18.68 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00253216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.01294757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00093948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000407 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, DragonEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Tidex, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.