Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Sunday, August 18th.

SMTS stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,008,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,469 shares during the period. Sierra Metals makes up approximately 100.0% of Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. owned about 52.07% of Sierra Metals worth $137,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Metals (SMTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.