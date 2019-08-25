Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BSRR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BSRR opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 508.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $338,000. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.