Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $96,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 358.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $1,169,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 21.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.00.

Shares of SHOP traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.75. 2,874,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,298. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $401.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of -627.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.65.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

