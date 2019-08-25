Shift (SHIFT) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Shift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002367 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, IDAX, Upbit and Livecoin. Shift has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $6,728.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shift has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,368,040 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

