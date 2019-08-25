Sentivate (SNTVT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.13 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $146,573.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.98 or 0.04950959 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00047477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,182,270,263 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

