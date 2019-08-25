Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 9,563 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,932,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,871,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

