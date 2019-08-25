Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.73. The stock had a trading volume of 634,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,295. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.34 and a one year high of $115.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

