Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,559 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 86.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 406.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,811 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,694,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,801,000 after acquiring an additional 40,720 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,957.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,218,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,523 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 931,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 47,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE UL traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 646,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,432. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.55. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.