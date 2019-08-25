Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,650 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter worth $340,389,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,768,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,376,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,248 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,630,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,166,000 after purchasing an additional 588,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,972,000 after purchasing an additional 561,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.15. The stock had a trading volume of 773,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,461. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.78. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho upgraded Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $15,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,945 shares of company stock worth $30,860,991. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

