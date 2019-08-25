Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,279 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $37.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,153.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,973. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,171.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $826.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.