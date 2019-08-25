Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,334,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,169,000 after acquiring an additional 498,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,815,000 after acquiring an additional 73,304 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,698,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,651,000 after acquiring an additional 65,948 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,248,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,021,000 after buying an additional 120,493 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

ACIW stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 840,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,522. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $297.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

