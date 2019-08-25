Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 8,715 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Sapiens International worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 54,875 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 114.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,286 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. 56,223 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.91%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

