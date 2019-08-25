Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $962,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 11,271.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 619,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after buying an additional 614,049 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after buying an additional 67,792 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.52. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

