Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,815 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,081,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 560,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 8.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,674,000 after purchasing an additional 80,874 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 66,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,571. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $808.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $30.46.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $51.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVMI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

