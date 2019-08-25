Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 41.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 210.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth about $522,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 24.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regional Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Regional Management news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 68,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,657,517.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert William Beck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 213,101 shares of company stock worth $5,360,791 and have sold 26,524 shares worth $726,507. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

RM traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $26.02. 42,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,367. The stock has a market cap of $308.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.93. Regional Management Corp has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 48.69 and a quick ratio of 48.69.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $84.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.50 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

