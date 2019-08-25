Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $287,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $8,878,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 58.6% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 186,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.73.

In other news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

