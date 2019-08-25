Schnieders Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Nomura increased their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

V stock traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,588,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $357.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.56. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

