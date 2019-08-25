Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,341,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 480,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,576,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 25,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 369.6% during the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $7.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,543,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,574,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.64 and its 200-day moving average is $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $437.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie set a $226.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. TH Capital upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

