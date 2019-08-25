Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,371,000 after buying an additional 841,019 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24,131.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 607,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518,843 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $583,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,464 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 311,951 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,537,000 after purchasing an additional 144,254 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.91 on Friday, reaching $274.01. 1,514,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,144. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.79 and a 200-day moving average of $249.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $284.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 38.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.04.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total transaction of $710,389.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,344,654.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

