Schnieders Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 39.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 100.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. 866,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,652. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Sunday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

