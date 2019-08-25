Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,600 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,942,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,320,000 after purchasing an additional 884,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,937,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,710 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,200,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,149,000 after acquiring an additional 81,504 shares in the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.16. 3,978,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,508. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 90.72%.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.