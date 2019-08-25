Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to report $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Ryerson reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). Ryerson had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ryerson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, insider Michael Burbach purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,664.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 271,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 138,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ryerson by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ryerson by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 97,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. 132,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,110. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

