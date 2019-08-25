Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) PT Raised to C$2.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Rubicon Minerals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.77, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. Rubicon Minerals has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$1.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.01.

Rubicon Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

