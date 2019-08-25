Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,316,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 123,932 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 108.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

