Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $47,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,810 shares of company stock valued at $621,819. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $4.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.87. 672,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,916. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.65. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $141.46 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.84%.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gabelli raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

