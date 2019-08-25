Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $339,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,483,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,615,000 after purchasing an additional 780,846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,086.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 404,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,344,000 after purchasing an additional 369,991 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,793,000 after purchasing an additional 289,063 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $42,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $9.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,684. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.11 and a 52 week high of $292.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. The business had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $300.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $5,245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $650,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,905 shares of company stock worth $20,052,806. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.