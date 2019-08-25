Renault (EPA:RNO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Renault currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.34 ($79.47).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €50.47 ($58.69) on Thursday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($117.09). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.15.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

