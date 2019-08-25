Remme (REM) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kuna, Hotbit and Tidex. Remme has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $311,680.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.36 or 0.04877280 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00045947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official website is remme.io

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Hotbit, Tidex, IDEX, DEx.top and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.