Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.81. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $445.64 million and a P/E ratio of 5.73.
