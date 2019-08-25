Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.81. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $445.64 million and a P/E ratio of 5.73.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.