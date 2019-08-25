Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 5,515 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.29. 5,312,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,867. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.89.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.12.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,276,204.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

