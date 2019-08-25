Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,925 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,790 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 114.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Adobe by 666.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.69.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total transaction of $921,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,697,224 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.18 and a 200-day moving average of $278.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.