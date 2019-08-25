Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 19,001 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.96. 25,517,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,704,640. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cfra downgraded Micron Technology to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $116,256.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $29,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock worth $2,624,899 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

