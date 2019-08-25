Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $559,150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,383,000 after acquiring an additional 416,095 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $8.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,534,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.18 and a 200 day moving average of $249.99. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $283.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.80.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $2,240,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,102,262 shares in the company, valued at $31,591,538,454.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total transaction of $632,206.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

