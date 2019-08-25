Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,157. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.33. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $147.88.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, New Street Research lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.