Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,836,000 after buying an additional 2,275,511 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10,622.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 34,380,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,185,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,132,000 after buying an additional 623,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,952,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,194,000 after buying an additional 84,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,691,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,729,000 after buying an additional 68,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,100. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

