Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 111.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHT. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Red Hat by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 207 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Hat by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Red Hat by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 617 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHT remained flat at $$187.71 on Friday. 999,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,676. Red Hat Inc has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $189.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.53.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The open-source software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Red Hat had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $934.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Red Hat’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Hat Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHT shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.37.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

